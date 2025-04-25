Rajasthan: School teacher arrested over objectionable post on Pahalgam attack

Jaipur, April 25 (IANS) A government school teacher in Rajasthan's Barmer district has been arrested for posting a controversial and objectionable WhatsApp status regarding the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

The post, which went viral on social media, contained disparaging remarks about the Indian Army, the government, and the media, sparking outrage. The teacher, identified as Jaswant Dabhi, serves at Deepaji Ki Dhani Primary School in the Payala Kalan Block of Gudamalani, Barmer.

He reportedly posted a status on April 24, just two days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

In his WhatsApp status, Dabhi shared a list of the deceased and wrote: "If they had been killed after asking their religion, then perhaps Syed Adil Hussain Shah would have been alive today, but the media of this country is busy spreading lies. One thing is certain from this – like Pulwama, this attack too will become part of propaganda."

The post was widely condemned on social media, and screenshots were circulated rapidly. In response, the Barmer Police acted swiftly and arrested Dabhi on April 25.

In a tweet, the police confirmed the arrest, stating: "Teacher Jaswant Dabhi has been arrested."

Gudamalani Police Station Officer Devichand Dhaka confirmed that Dabhi is currently under interrogation.

Public outrage prompted demands for strict action, and the Education Department has also initiated an inquiry.

Chief Block Education Officer (CBEO) Ishwar Jakhar said: "We have instructed Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO) Karnaram to investigate and submit a report. The findings will be forwarded to higher authorities for further action."

Meanwhile, Barmer Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena reiterated the importance of monitoring social media.

"Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jodhpur Range IG Vikas Kumar has instructed us to keep a close watch on social media platforms. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt communal harmony," Meena stated.

