Hyderabad Set to Host Red Lorry Film Festival March 21-23, 2025

The Red Lorry Film Festival: Parallel Verse is making its grand appearance in Hyderabad from March 21st to 23rd, 2025, at Prasads Multiplex. With over 70 films from across the world and India, this festival highlights the richness of South Indian cinema. The festival is dedicated to offering a mix of classic films, contemporary masterpieces, and an exciting focus on Telugu cinema.

A Tribute to Legendary Filmmakers

The festival is organized by BookAChange, under the BookMyShow Foundation, and aims to empower emerging artists. The festival features a special category called Timeless Tales and Legacy Rewind, which brings back the best classic films from Indian and global cinema.

Timeless Tales: Rediscovering Classics

One of the gems of South Indian cinema, Mayabazar (1957), directed by K. V. Reddy, will be shown. This legendary fantasy epic blends mythology with captivating storytelling, making it one of the most cherished films in Indian cinema history.

Another classic in the Legacy Rewind section is Missamma (1955), directed by L. V. Prasad. The film is a mix of humor and social commentary, offering an insightful narrative on religious harmony and romantic comedy. Ramesh Prasad, the son of L. V. Prasad, shared his memories of the film, noting how his father balanced deep human emotions with light-hearted moments, which still resonate with today’s audience.

Iconic South Indian Films

The festival will also honor Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, with screenings of Pushpaka Vimana (1987) and Aditya 369 (1991). Pushpaka Vimana, India’s first silent comedy, is known for its innovative storytelling and social critique. Kamal Haasan plays an unemployed graduate in this satirical black comedy, which still continues to inspire filmmakers worldwide.

Aditya 369 (1991), another major work by Srinivasa Rao, is India’s first significant science fiction film, featuring time travel. Nandamuri Balakrishna, in the lead role, played a crucial part in making the film a success. Director Srinivasa Rao shared his experiences creating this visionary film, blending mythology with science fiction.

Cult Classics and Contemporary Hits

Another fan favorite at the festival is Manmadhudu (2002), a romantic comedy starring Nagarjuna and Sonali Bendre. Directed by K. Vijaya Bhaskar, Manmadhudu remains a cult favorite due to its witty dialogues and modern take on relationships. Nagarjuna shared his joy in playing a quirky character, which continues to make audiences laugh even today.

The thriller KshanaKshanam (1991), directed by Ram Gopal Varma, is a thrilling bank heist movie that redefined Telugu thrillers. Starring Sridevi and Daggubati Venkatesh, it is known for its exciting pace, engaging story, and the iconic Ilaiyaraaja soundtrack.

Nostalgic Films and Modern Stories

Happy Days (2007) is a nostalgic film about friendships and youth, starring Tamannah Bhatia, Varun Sandesh, and Nikhil Siddhartha. The film captures the essence of college life and friendships, becoming a milestone in Tamannah’s career.

Chandamama (2007), directed by Krishna Vamsi, is a heartwarming tale of love, friendship, and personal growth set in a picturesque village. The film is a celebration of simple joys and is filled with emotional depth, capturing the audience’s hearts.

The political thriller Nene Raju Nene Mantri (2017), starring Rana Daggubati and Kajal Aggarwal, delves into power, ambition, and moral compromise. The film’s stunning visuals and gripping plot have earned it a place in the festival’s lineup.

Exclusive Masterclasses and Passes

Along with the film screenings, the Red Lorry Film Festival will feature masterclasses and panel discussions with renowned filmmakers. This gives audiences a chance to learn from industry veterans and gain insights into the evolving world of Indian cinema.

Tickets for the festival are available exclusively on BookMyShow, with prices starting at Rs. 750. Don’t miss the chance to experience world-class cinema and celebrate the best of Indian films.

The Red Lorry Film Festival is a must-attend event for any movie lover. With its unique mix of classic films and fresh cinematic masterpieces, it promises an unforgettable experience in the heart of Hyderabad. Mark your calendars for March 21st to 23rd, 2025, and get ready for a cinematic journey like no other.