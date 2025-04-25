'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya on daddy duty for his furry baby

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) "Sky Force" actor Veer Pahariya was on daddy duty for his furry baby during his latest gym session.

Taking to his Insta handle, Veer dropped a video having a gala time with his furry buddy in the gym.

The clip opens with the pet chasing Veer all around the gym, followed by him doing push-ups with his furry friend on his back. Later on, these two were also seen playing with each other after the workout was done.

"On Daddy Duty," Veer captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, actress Khushi Kapoor commented, "His haircut", whereas Janhvi Kapoor penned, "Nepo the menace."

Earlier this month, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan fulfilled her longtime dream involving Veer.

Farah was seen doing the viral one-legged dance move with Veer from the song "Rang" of "Sky Force". The video started with Farah performing the song with a group of dancers with Veer joining them later. As the two performed the one-legged dance move, others cheered for them.

Farah captioned the post, “I'v been dying to do this step ever since i saw @veerpahariya doing it ! Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango.. (pls remember im 60 now).” (sic)

Veer made his Bollywood debut with the action entertainer, "Sky Force".

Starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan as the leads, the project also saw Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, "Sky Force" centered around India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965, marking India’s first-ever airstrike.

Jointly produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the drama was released on 24 January 2025.

Meanwhile, Veer is yet to announce his next project after "Sky Force".

