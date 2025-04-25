Nida Dar takes an extended break from cricket to prioritise mental health

New Delhi, April 25 (IANS) Veteran all-rounder Nida Dar, widely regarded as one of Pakistan's greatest women's cricketers, has announced an indefinite break from cricket to focus on her mental well-being. The 38-year-old confirmed her decision through a post on social media platform X, citing personal and professional challenges that have taken a toll on her mental health.

“I would like to inform you that a lot of things have happened in the past with me personally and professionally, and this has affected my mental health,” Dar wrote. “For this reason, I am taking a break for a while to focus on myself.”

Dar, who last played for Pakistan in October 2023, was not part of the squad that participated in the recent Women’s World Cup Qualifier, where Pakistan secured a place in the 2025 ODI World Cup by winning all five of their matches.

It is understood that concerns about Dar’s fitness, particularly in the 50-over format, contributed to her exclusion. She reportedly did not pass a fitness test earlier this year, which further diminished her selection chances.

Once known for her power-hitting ability and match-winning spells with the ball, Dar’s form has been on the decline over the past couple of years. In her last 24 T20I innings, she has failed to score more than 30 runs, averaging below 17 with a strike rate under 100. Her effectiveness with the ball has also waned, with a noticeable dip in her average and economy rate across both formats since 2023.

Though her future in international cricket remains uncertain, Dar has not officially announced her retirement.

Despite the current uncertainties, Nida Dar’s legacy as one of Pakistan's greatest all-rounders is cemented. Since her debut in 2010, she has been a key figure in the rise of Pakistan women’s cricket.

She led the side in 24 WT20Is and 13 WODIs and remains Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker in women’s T20Is with 144 wickets, second only to Australia’s Megan Schutt (151) on the global list. In ODIs, she is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker with 108 scalps, trailing only former captain Sana Mir.

With the bat, Dar has scored 2091 runs in T20Is—second only to Bismah Maroof for Pakistan—and 1690 in ODIs, placing her fourth on the national list.

