Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Box Office Collections: Kalyan Ram's Film Mints 12.85 Crore in 3 Days

Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's action and family drama, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi, has hit the ground running with an impressive start, delivering a well-rounded cinematic experience that has captivated both family audiences and mass moviegoers alike. Over its first weekend, the film grossed a spectacular 12.85 crore worldwide, claimed producers.

Helmed by director Pradeep Chilukuri, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi arrives at a time when theatrical releases are navigating unpredictable terrain. Despite these challenges, the film has surged ahead, aided by a smart combination of engaging storytelling, Kalyan Ram’s star power, and favorable timing during the summer holiday season.

A hybrid of high-octane action and heartwarming family drama, the film has been praised for its emotional depth and mass appeal. Kalyan Ram, known for experimenting with diverse roles, delivers yet another standout performance, while Vijayashanthi adds gravitas with a powerful role that resonates across generations. The unexpected twists in the climax have particularly sparked conversations among audiences, boosting word-of-mouth traction.

Trade pundits predict that the film will maintain its momentum well into the weekdays as well. If the current trend holds, Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi could emerge as one of the season’s biggest hits. The movie was produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu on Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts.