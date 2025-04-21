Mega DSC Turns Mega Deception for 8 Lakh Aspirants

Soon after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the first file that Chandrababu Naidu signed was to fill over 16,000 vacancies in the DSC (District Selection Committee). What he called a Mega DSC has turned out to be a mega deception.

The TDP-led NDA government released a notification to fill 16,347 teacher posts, as opposed to the over 25,000 vacancies. What caught aspirants’ attention was a new caveat: the latest notification requires applicants to meet minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for the exam.

For those vying for Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts, a minimum of 50% marks in Intermediate is required. Candidates with 50% marks in their Degree are eligible for School Assistant (SA) posts, and those with 50% in Post Graduation can apply for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts. For SC, ST, BC, and Divyang aspirants, the minimum required marks are 45% for SGT and SA posts and 50% for PGT posts.

Candidates have pointed out that the notification issued in February 2024 to fill 6,100 posts did not include such criteria. The new conditions have dashed the hopes of over 8 lakh aspirants. The TDP government has taken DSC aspirants for a ride—first by repeatedly delaying the notification, and now by introducing minimum marks as eligibility criteria.

Most of the candidates applying for the Mega DSC come from poor or middle-class backgrounds. Without the opportunity to pursue higher education, they rely on DSC posts to earn a living. Many pursue a DIT (Diploma in IT) or B. Ed, and score around 40–45% in Intermediate or Graduation. This is the story of over 8 lakh aspirants, who have now been deemed ineligible for the exam.

Additionally, the government has not allocated any weightage for over 1,200 teachers who have been working on a contractual basis in ashram schools under the Tribal Welfare Department.