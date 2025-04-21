MLC Kavitha Offers Prayers at Bhadrachalam's Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple

Bhadrachalam, Telangana – BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha today, April 21, visited the historic Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam. Temple priests and officials welcomed Kavitha with traditional Poornakumbham honors, upholding the age-old customs of the sacred shrine.

Kavitha offered prayers to Lord Rama, participating in religious rituals with deep reverence. She was joined by Rajya Sabha MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLC Tata Madhu, and former MLAs Rega Kantha Rao, Haripriya, and Chandravathi, making it a significant gathering of leaders united in faith.

After the darshan, the group received blessings from Vedic scholars at the Sri Lakshmi Thayaramma Temple, bringing a divine conclusion to a serene and spiritually uplifting morning.