Tripura CM directs SPs and DMs to remain vigilant about Pakistani nationals

Agartala, April 25 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday directed the Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all eight districts to regularly share necessary inputs with the Chief Minister’s Secretariat regarding the presence of any Pakistani nationals in the state, officials said.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CM) said on Friday night that the Chief Minister also asked the District Magistrates (DMs) of all eight districts to maintain constant vigilance and promptly alert the administration about any such matters. in view of a terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The directives were issued during a high-level video conference held at the state secretariat, where the Chief Minister reviewed the state's law and order situation, developmental initiatives, and preparedness ahead of the upcoming Monsoon season.

Senior officials and secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.

Emphasising the need for pre-emptive action, Saha, who also holds Home and Disaster Management portfolios, called for preventive steps to ensure uninterrupted power services during potential storms or cyclones. He instructed departmental heads to immediately address any shortcomings in the system.

The Chief Minister also underscored the importance of increasing public awareness against cybercrime and recommended that regular press briefings be held to inform citizens about the nature and prevention of cyber threats.

The official said that during the meeting, the DMs and SPs from all districts presented reports on their respective jurisdictions, detailing the steps being taken to tackle ongoing issues, including those related to health services, drinking water, education, road infrastructure, and irrigation systems.

Among the top officials present were Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R.K. Shyamal, Law Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya, Special Secretary of Planning (Statistics) Department Abhishek Chandra, Revenue Secretary Brijesh Pandey, Health Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, and Transport Secretary C.K. Jamatia.

Senior officials from the Education, Labour, Tourism, Social Welfare, Information and Cultural Affairs departments, as well as the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, also participated in the comprehensive review meeting.

