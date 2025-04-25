K’taka govt announces plans to start Cauvery aarti from Dasara

Bengaluru, April 25 (IANS) The Congress-led government in Karnataka has announced that is planning to hold Cauvery aarti in the state on the lines of Ganga aarti from this Dasara.

Addressing a press conference after holding a meeting on Cauvery aarti with elected representatives and officials, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday said that a blueprint for Cauvery aarti programme would be ready within a week and there are plans to start from this Dasara.

"We have formed a committee under the leadership of Minister for Agriculture N. Chaluvarayaswamy to work out the modalities of Cauvery aarti. This committee will prepare a blue print over the next 8-10 days. We have discussed broad contours of Cauvery aarti with our leaders and officials.

"The committee includes members from the Chamundeshwari Electricity Suplly Corporation (Chescom), Tourism department, Muzrai department, two DCs, two local MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Panchayat CEOs and BWSSB members. Irrigation Department officials will create trunk infrastructure for the event," Shivakumar said.

“Our government has decided to allocate Rs 92 crore for Cauvery aarti and other departments will also chip in. We are creating capacity to seat about 10,000 people. The committee will decide how many days the Cauvery aarti will be held. Different departments have given reports on the respective activities and we will incorporate all of it to finalise the plan.

"We have already called for tenders to upgrade Brindavan gardens at KRS. We have also decided to form a Planning Authority including four panchayats. This will not affect the functioning of the panchayats. This authority will only take care of the planning part and ensure that the proceeds from this project are invested back into these panchayats," he said.

Seven firms have come forward to develop Brindavan gardens and are discussing the proposals. "We have put a condition to the bidders to give priority to the local people in employment," Shivakumar stated.

Asked when the Cauvery aarti would be launched, he said, "I am keen to launch it this Dasara and hence we have formed a committee to prepare the blue print. Let's see how fast the committee submits its plans."

Asked where the Cauvery aarti was being planned, he said: "We have inspected the places and we are taking the opinion of the technical committee as well. The location has to be close to water and have sufficient space for parking and seating. Artistes also need to be accommodated and boating will have to be there. The Committee will decide this."

On being asked if there would be entry tickets for Cauvery aarti, he said: "There will be paid and free entry options. We can't deny entry to the poor people. There will be option for the public to offer prayers."

Asked about allegations that the Cauvery aarti initiative may create problems for the KRS dam, he said, "We will discuss it with those organisations who are opposing it. They may have doubts and it needs to be cleared."

On encroachment and pollution of Cauvery river, he said: "All dams have been surveyed through drones and are marked for maximum levels. The department has also been told to audit the assets."

