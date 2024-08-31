Samantha's Comments on Hema Committee and Tollywood

In an effort to establish a safer working environment for women in the Telugu film industry, actress Samantha has urged the Telangana government to form a sub-committee similar to the Justice K Hema Committee. This request comes in light of the response from several film industry figures to the report issued by the Justice Hema Committee, which was set up to address sexual harassment issues in the Malayalam film industry.

Recently, Samantha voiced her support on social media, stating, "As women in the Telugu film industry, we welcome the Justice Hema Committee report. We commend the continuous efforts of the Kerala Women's Collective (WCC) that paved the way for this initiative. The WCC group's efforts to support women in the Malayalam film industry should serve as an inspiration for the 'Voice of Women,' which was established in 2019 to support women in Telugu cinema."