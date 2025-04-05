Delhi L-G launches smart police kiosk for passengers at IGI Airport

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Saturday inaugurated a smart police booth of Delhi Police at IGI Airport, offering a digital platform to passengers for filing complaints related to lost baggage, vehicle theft or for filing an e-FIR over any other issue.

The kiosk, to be manned round-the-clock by police personnel trained in soft skills and foreign languages, was launched in the presence of Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and DCP, IGI Airport, Usha Rangnani, and other senior officials.

DCP Rangnani said, "From today, this booth will be fully functional. It offers several facilities in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India and Smart Policing concepts."

The booth has two user-friendly interactive kiosks through which a passenger can seek any information or citizen service, she said.

She said the kiosk in the public area is connected to police booths inside and makes it easy for passengers to file a complaint.

“A passenger has the option to use the interactive kiosk to file an e-FIR or lost report and take a printout simultaneously,” she said.

The DCP said the other kiosk offers helpline numbers and has a complete compendium of information about airport terminals, hotels, places of entertainment and hospitals near the airport. “It also gives information on where to book buses and find taxi operators and also gives a person directions to reach the lost and found counter,” she said.

The kiosk also shares information about tourist places in Delhi and outside the city.

DCP Rangnani said the kiosks will be manned by trained Delhi Police personnel around the clock, and more than 200 cameras’ live feeds would be able to trigger an immediate response mechanism in case of suspicious activity in and around the airport.

The DCP said the staff at the kiosk has been given special training in soft skills so that they can solve any problem related to the public. She said the staff will be trained in a few more foreign languages.

With the help of virtual information display, passengers can also locate specific areas within the airport terminal, access 24x7 live video support, access instant flight details by scanning boarding passes, and access 3-D maps to locate boarding gates, restaurants, shops, and other facilities.

