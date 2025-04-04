Eat Smart, Stay Healthy: Why Meal Order Matters More Than You Think!

For generations, we’ve been advised to eat right to stay healthy. Now, health experts emphasize not only what we eat but also the order in which we eat to optimize digestion and regulate blood sugar levels. For example, have you ever noticed how sweets are typically served first at wedding functions? While they symbolize a good beginning, eating sweets at the start of a meal is not recommended, as it can spike your blood sugar levels.

According to nutritionists, the ideal way to begin a meal is with a high-fiber salad. However, it’s important to avoid loading the salad with extras like cheese, nuts, or heavy dressing, as this can negate the health benefits.

Starting with salad helps slow the absorption of carbohydrates and glucose into the bloodstream, which can lead to a more gradual rise in blood sugar levels and provide longer-lasting satiety.

Next, include protein and healthy fats. Options like lentils, chicken breast, fish, eggs, tofu, beans, edamame, paneer, and avocado are great choices. Consuming these after the salad can further promote fullness and help stabilize blood sugar levels.

Carbohydrates should come last, as this helps control portion sizes. You can choose from rice (white or brown), millets, or chapati to meet your daily carbohydrate intake.

Ending your meal with curd is also recommended, as it can aid in digestion.

While many people ensure they’re getting enough protein, they often overlook fibre. However, when combined, fibre and protein can help you feel full longer, reducing the temptation for late-night snacking.

The bottom line is that eating in the right order can help you maintain a calorie-deficit diet while ensuring that your blood sugar is in check. Popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, in conversation with expert nutritionist Alkesh, also shared her views on eating food in the right sequence to keep insulin spikes in control.