Ooty and Kodaikanal E-Pass: Where and How to Apply?

The Madras High Court has imposed a strict cap on the number of vehicles allowed to enter Kodaikanal and the Nilgiris during the peak tourist season to protect the environment and ease congestion for local residents. The new restriction, effective from April 1 to June 30, 2025, mandates that visitors must obtain an e-pass before traveling to these hill stations.

Vehicle Entry Limits

To regulate traffic, a daily cap has been set on visitor vehicles:

Nilgiris: 6,000 vehicles on weekdays, 8,000 on weekends.

6,000 vehicles on weekdays, 8,000 on weekends. Kodaikanal: 4,000 vehicles on weekdays, 6,000 on weekends.

Who is Exempt?

The restrictions do not apply to:

Tourists using public transport such as government buses and trains.

Local residents’ vehicles.

Vehicles transporting essential goods.

Additionally, priority will be given to tourists traveling in electric vehicles when issuing e-passes.

How to Apply for an E-Pass?

Visitors must apply for an e-pass in advance or on the day of travel through the official website: https://epass.tnega.org.

Steps to Apply:

Login: Foreign visitors must use their email address, while Indian visitors must enter their mobile number to receive an OTP for authentication.

Foreign visitors must use their email address, while Indian visitors must enter their mobile number to receive an OTP for authentication. Select Destination: Choose between Nilgiris or Kodaikanal. Additional options include ‘Localite Passes’ and ‘Previous Passes and Pending Applications.’

Choose between Nilgiris or Kodaikanal. Additional options include ‘Localite Passes’ and ‘Previous Passes and Pending Applications.’ Enter Details : Fill in personal and travel details such as name, permanent address, vehicle registration number, purpose of visit, number of passengers, vehicle type, fuel type, date of entry/exit, place of stay, and proof of accommodation booking.

: Fill in personal and travel details such as name, permanent address, vehicle registration number, purpose of visit, number of passengers, vehicle type, fuel type, date of entry/exit, place of stay, and proof of accommodation booking. Submit Application: The system generates e-passes on a first-come, first-served basis until the daily quota is reached.

This move aims to ensure sustainable tourism while minimizing environmental damage in these ecologically sensitive hill stations. Travelers are advised to plan their trips accordingly and apply for e-passes in advance to avoid last-minute hassles.