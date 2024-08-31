Watch: AP hidden camera college scandal girl sent home silently!

The hidden camera issue at Andhra Pradesh Engineering College has terrified the students of Gudlavalleru College in Krishna district. A massive protest erupted in the college, with female students demanding justice. According to reports, a girl from the college allegedly recorded obscene videos and sold them to a boy.

In this incident, the college management is facing significant criticism for not responding to the issue and failing to take action. Recently, a video went viral showing the girl involved in the incident being quietly sent home at night. Students were outraged, questioning how she could be allowed back into the college before the police investigation was completed. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has ordered the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

