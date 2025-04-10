Akhil Akkineni Hugs Wife-to-be Zainab Ravadjee: Pic Goes Viral

A sweet beachside moment between Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni and his fiancée Zainab Ravdjee has taken the internet by storm. The couple was spotted sharing a warm embrace during Akhil’s 31st birthday celebration at a scenic coastal location, believed to be similar to the Maldives.

The photo, now widely circulated online, captures the couple dressed in matching yellow tops and cream bottoms, standing barefoot on the sand with waves rolling in the background. With no caption needed, the heartfelt hug under the golden sky quickly won over fans and followers, who called it a perfect moment of love and serenity.

The picture gave a rare glimpse into Akhil’s personal life and showcased the couple’s chemistry. Social media was flooded with admiration for the couple, with many calling the photo “straight out of a movie.”

As the image continues to trend, Akhil is also gearing up for his next big-screen project Linen, co-starring Sreeleela.

From romantic roles on-screen to real-life magical moments, Akhil seems to be enjoying both personal happiness and professional momentum—making 2025 a year to watch for the young star.