Watch: Angry Girl Student Fires on Hidden Camera in Hostel Washroom in AP Engineering College

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, a hidden camera was found in the females' hostel washroom at Gudlavalleru College of Engineering, which is a disturbing event. Students are seeking justice and accountability in response to the disclosure, which has caused a significant uproar among them.

After it was revealed that the videos taken by the hidden camera were shared among the boys' dorm residents, intensifying the students' anxiety and rage, the situation took a more sinister turn. Numerous people have condemned the invasion of privacy and the improper usage of such personal video and have called for swift action.

A female student from the college has criticized the management and police, stating that they had been complaining about this issue for days. The management remained silent, and now the police are warning the students by filing counter-charges against them. This incident has created fear among all female students. Both the police and the management are still silent about the situation.

College Management didn't take action even after one week we informed them . They are filing cases on us " says a student #GudlavaleruCollegeIncident pic.twitter.com/r3EwdA2mdg — తేజ నాయుడు™𓃵𝗝𝗦𝗣..🦅 (@TEJA_NAIDU1) August 30, 2024

