Hyderabad Police Confirm No Pakistanis Found on SAARC Visa!

In response to a directive from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which called for the return of Pakistani nationals holding SAARC visas, law enforcement agencies in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda conducted extensive field visits and record checks on Thursday. The results came back with zero matches.

The CCS decision, issued on Wednesday, instructed authorities to identify Pakistani nationals residing under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and initiate their repatriation as part of national security measures. In line with this, Special Branch units in the three commissionerates cross-referenced immigration files and carried out on-ground inspections across residential areas.

After several hours of investigation, officials confirmed that no Pakistani national with a SAARC visa was found living within the jurisdictions of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, or Rachakonda police forces. A Special Branch spokesperson stated, "Our audit of immigration files and ground verification yielded no entries for Pakistani nationals under the SAARC scheme."

Both Cyberabad and Rachakonda police reported similar findings, confirming the absence of eligible visa-holders in their respective areas. Police officials have urged citizens to report any individuals who may appear to have irregular status.

The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme allows visa-free entry to 24 categories of travelers, including judges, parliament members, senior government officials, business leaders, accredited journalists, and athletes. However, the suspension of this scheme for Pakistani nationals is part of broader efforts to strengthen border security and internal safety.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, with heightened vigilance to ensure national security remains intact.