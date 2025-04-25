HIT-3 Movie: Nani's Darkest Film Yet Losing Core Fans?

For the first time in his long career, Tollywood star Nani received an A-certificate from the censor board. Known for creating family-friendly content that appeals to all age groups, Nani is gradually transitioning into the action genre. It started off with Dasara, followed by Saripodha Sanivaram, and now he is working on Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Third Case.

Nani, like his favorite hero Venkatesh, has a universal fan base. With the kind of films that he has chosen over the years, fans of Telugu cinema have flocked to the theaters whenever there is a Nani release. The actor can pack the theater with audiences and let them hoot even for a classy movie like Hi Nanna.

However, the universally loved and accepted Nani is slowly taking a detour from his boy-next-door image. Despite his versatility, Nani has been exploring diverse genres, and HIT: The Third Case is a perfect fit. Sailesh, whose last film, Saindhav, was a box-office dud, desperately needs a hit to prove to the audiences what he is truly capable of. Sailesh and Nani's collaboration began with HIT-1 and continued with HIT-2 as well.

Nani's production house, Wall Poster Cinema, is producing the entire HIT franchise. Furthermore, this is the first time that the actor worked under his production. From the promotional material that's out on HIT-3, it's evident that Nani will be playing a violent role and the entire movie will be painted in blood.

Sailesh cleverly cut the trailer, and even in promotions, he urged fans to come up with as many theories as possible over the plot and his character. One common theory is that Nani is playing a dual role in the film, and when asked about the same, the actor outright declined it.

With the film receiving an A-certificate, HIT: The Third Case runs the risk of catering to only a certain section of the audience and not knowing if the small subset will end up actually liking the film or not. Nani has made it clear in multiple interviews about not bringing in kids to watch HIT:3.

The team is clear that they made a bloody action thriller, and if Nani's instincts work yet again, HIT: The Third Case will be a giant hit at the box office. Even if HIT-3 ends up being a middling affair, Nani will still get credit for accepting a film with so much violence in it. The film has a run time of two hours and thirty-seven minutes.