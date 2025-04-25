April 26 Holiday or not?

Since the summer season is fully in place now, everyone's wondering whether or not April 26 will be a holiday. With summer vacations already in many states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh, school closures in those states tomorrow can be expected easily. But for the rest of India? Here's a brief look at states that have already announced summer holidays and those states that could perhaps have a day off tomorrow.

States with Early Start of Summer Holidays

Summer holidays in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh started on April 24, so schools in these states will be closed on April 26. Students here can expect a chill break, spending time with friends and family, or exploring hobbies and interests other than academics.

In the same vein, Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu have also announced summer vacations and their schools have already been closed since April 25. Consequently, April 26 will also be a holiday in these states for students.

While some states have announced summer breaks, others may have other schedules or holidays. But based on information available, there are no special festivals or holidays announced on April 26 in the remaining parts of India.

If you're not sure about the holiday schedule in your area, it's always best to check with local authorities or school administrations. You can refer to official government websites or contact local schools directly to inquire about their schedules. Some states may have special holiday announcements or schedules not included here, so it's always best to double-check.

In summary, April 26 shall probably be a holiday for schools in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh because summer holidays are currently taking place. It is possible other states have not announced holidays but it's wise to check with local authorities or school management to be certain of their timetables. Given that the summer season has come into effect, students all over India can simply look forward to enjoying their breaks and utilizing every moment off school.

