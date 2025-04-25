Amazon, IBM, PayTM Among 15 Worst Companies to Work for in India: Study by Blind

Amazon has been voted the least favourable place to work in India, a study conducted by Blind, an anonymous professional network, revealed.

The organization collected inputs from 7,000 verified employee reviews and evaluated companies on key metrics, including company culture, career growth, compensation, work-life balance and trust in leadership.

Some of the best 15 companies to work for in India are retail giant Target, AI chipmaker NVIDIA, multinational financial services company American Express, technology giants Apple, Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google, and financial services company JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Sharing the space with Amazon among the worst 15 companies are financial technology company PayTM, tech companies IBM, Sprinklr and InMobi, job assistance firm Indeed.com, and logistics company DP World.

Despite having a lower median salary of $32,250, American Express has been ranked among one of the best companies due to its strong performance in categories like workplace environment and trust in the management

On the other hand, tech firm Coinbase with a median salary as high as $82,000 was ranked amongst the worst companies to work with as it scored less in terms of workplace satisfaction and management.

Communications Manager at Blind Alex Han said, “Globally, non-monetary factors have consistently, while compensation frequently emerges as an outlier. This trend holds in India as well.”