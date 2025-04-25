Pahalgam Attack & Pakistan’s Airspace Ban: India-US Flights Face Longer Durations, Higher Prices

Pakistan has closed its airspace to all Indian flights, escalating tensions between the two nations following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26 tourists. The closure, announced on April 23, 2025, is seen as a direct response to India's series of diplomatic measures following the attack.

The move has significant implications for Indian airlines, particularly those operating long-haul international routes. Flights to North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia are now facing longer travel times due to detours around Pakistani airspace. This rerouting results in increased fuel consumption, operational delays, and higher ticket prices.

India’s major carriers, Air India and IndiGo, have already adjusted flight paths to accommodate the change. Some routes have been extended by over an hour, and flights like Delhi to Baku and Tbilisi have reported schedule changes. IndiGo’s Delhi-Almaty service was also canceled due to operational disruptions. Both airlines have issued advisories to passengers, urging flexible rebooking or opting for refunds where necessary.

IMPORTANT UPDATE:



Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused… — Air India (@airindia) April 24, 2025

#6ETravelAdvisory: In view of the ongoing situation and Pakistan air space closure, a few international flight schedules may be impacted. We’re working to minimise the inconvenience. Check your flight status https://t.co/ll3K8PwtRV and rebooking options https://t.co/51Q3oUe0lP pic.twitter.com/mdnVObO0ON — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 24, 2025

The financial impact is expected to be considerable. A similar closure in 2019 cost Indian airlines over ₹700 crore. Though estimates for the current situation are pending, analysts expect losses across the aviation and tourism sectors if the closure persists.

This development forms part of a broader diplomatic standoff between India and Pakistan. India has suspended diplomatic ties, canceled visas, halted trade, and paused cooperation on water-sharing treaties. In retaliation, Pakistan not only closed its airspace but also issued strong warnings against any violations of the Indus Waters Treaty.

With heightened military and security readiness on both sides, the situation remains tense. The global community has urged both nations to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue to de-escalate the conflict.