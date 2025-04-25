When actress Gabriella Charlton learnt to ride an auto in under 10 minutes!

Chennai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Gabriella Charlton, who is also playing the female lead character of Aadhirai in a television serial, has now disclosed how the role that she plays in the serial has tested her physical abilities.

The actress disclosed that after being given just ten minutes to learn to ride an auto for her serial, she rode an auto.

Posting a video of her learning to ride a load auto and eventually riding one, the actress wrote, "I was given 10 minutes to learn to ride a load auto for my serial. I don't know how people ride a load auto in this heat."

The actress also said, "Small wins! Being Aadhirai has tested my physical abilities in many ways. This might be simple for others but lifting 20-30 cans was not easy in this climate."

The video that she posted also had visuals of the actress initially struggling to lift a water can and then eventually delivering over 20 to 30 water cans, all dressed in a saree!

She wrote, "Struggled to carry a can on my own. Officially, a water can delivery woman."

Bigg Boss contestant and Tamil film actress Gabriella Charlton is someone who is known to speak her mind. Only recently she had she posted a story on her Instagram page on constantly being objectified for no fault of hers.

She had said, “I know I've addressed this multiple times, but here we go again: Is it just me, or does social media feel like an unsafe place? I'm constantly objectified-for no fault of my own.”

Gabriella, who is known for her dancing skills, has participated in a number of reality dance shows on television including Jodi Number One.

The actress, who played a significant role in director Samuthirakani’s ‘Appa’, shot to fame after she entered the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss.

Gabriella’s most recent film was the action drama ‘Varunan’, which was directed by Jayavelmurugan and which featured Dushyanth Jayaprakash in the lead along with her. The film, which was produced by Karthick Sreedharan, hit screens in March this year.

