Nani Reveals Why He Muted His WhatsApp Group with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and 141 Actors

Tollywood actor Nani recently opened up about a WhatsApp group he was once part of, which included stars like Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Rana Daggubati, and 141 other prominent actors from the industry. The group, created nearly a decade ago, was designed to keep the actors connected and foster mutual support for each other’s films.

While the group initially started with positive intentions, Nani revealed that it soon became overwhelming due to the constant barrage of messages. "I had to mute it long ago. They would send 62 messages at once," he recalled, describing the group as lively but eventually too much to handle. The constant notifications and spam became distracting, especially as the group members continued to share jokes, updates, and movie trailers.

The WhatsApp group also served as a platform for the actors to promote each other’s work. According to Nani, the group was intended to support each other’s films by sharing trailers on social media and offering encouragement. Actress Manchu Lakshmi, who spoke about the group last year, mentioned that it was also a space for fostering friendships and clearing any misunderstandings within the industry.

However, over time, the constant activity of the group became difficult to manage. Nani explained that with so many members, it became too noisy to keep up with, and despite the good intentions, he had to mute it.

Although the group is no longer active, Nani stated that it played a significant role in strengthening relationships and clearing animosities among the actors.