Congress Faces Backlash for Omitting PoJK, Ladakh in Bharat Summit Map

Amid heightened tensions following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, Telangana’s Congress unit has come under heavy criticism for allegedly using a map of India that omits Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Ladakh.

In a video message posted on X (formerly Twitter), Telangana Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy was seen discussing the party’s Bharat Summit, which began on Friday (April 25) at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre. The video purportedly featured a map of India that excluded both PoJK and Ladakh, sparking a swift political backlash.

The BJP’s Telangana unit was quick to seize on the controversy, calling the Congress “anti-national” and accusing the party of disrespecting India’s territorial integrity.

Sharing a screenshot from the video, the BJP stated: “A classic example exposing the anti-national and anti-public nature of the INC. Public money was used for a Telangana-hosted event masquerading as a ‘summit,’ where Congress leaders showcased a map excluding PoJK and Ladakh—officially giving up Indian territory without a second thought.”

Calling the incident a “national betrayal,” the BJP further said: “This is not mere political carelessness—it is a direct assault on India’s sovereignty. By presenting a map that deliberately omits Ladakh and PoJK, the Congress has sent a disgraceful and dangerous message to the world. This insult to the sacrifices of our soldiers, funded by public money, crosses every red line. The INC’s actions are nothing short of anti-national.”