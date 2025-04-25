Kunal Kapoor pens a note of gratitude for ‘Jewel Thief’ co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor took to social media to express heartfelt gratitude to his “Jewel Thief” team following the film’s release.

In a note filled with warmth and camaraderie, Kunal thanked his co-stars, directors, producers, and the crew for making the project a memorable journey. He praised Saif Ali Khan as “a gem of a co-star,” adding that working with him made every shoot feel like play rather than work. He also extended his admiration to Jaideep Ahlawat, calling him one of his favourite actors, and playfully noted that despite being in the same film, they didn’t get to share a scene. Kunal also gave a shoutout to his co-star Nikita Duttawith whom he appeared in two scenes, albeit never in the same frame. He went on to thank directors Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati for their effortless direction.

Sharing a couple of behind-the-scenes photos from the sets, the 'Rang De Basanti' actor wrote, “Thank you to everyone who made Jewel Thief sparkle! Saif, a gem of a co-star making every shoot feel like play rather than work. Here's to our next heist together! Jaideep, one of my favourite actors, brilliant as always. Next time let's actually share a scene! Nikita, twice in the same film but never the same frame. Third time's the charm!”

“To our directors, Robbie and Kookie, thanks for casting me and making my job so effortless. Marflix, your vision carried us through. Netflix, for giving our crime caper a worldwide home. And to our incredible crew the real masterminds behind this perfect execution none of this would've been possible without your magic behind the scenes. Here's to stealing hearts worldwide. Officer Vikram Patel signing off!”

“Jewel Thief-The Heist Begins” is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The movie will stream on Netflix from April 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.