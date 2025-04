April 29, 2025

The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (AP CID) has issued a recruitment notification for 28 Home Guard posts. The application process will begin on May 1 and continue till May 15, according to CID Director General Ravi Shankar Ayyannar. Who Can Apply Candidates must have passed intermediate (Class 12) to be eligible. Both men and women can apply. Applicants must be between 18 and 50 years old.