Summer Holidays 2025 State-Wise List

As the mercury climbs in India, students are looking forward to their summer holidays. The summer holidays a welcome break for students, where they can relax and enjoy their hobbies away from school. Summer vacation dates vary from state to state in India, based on regional climatic conditions and school education policies.

State-Wise Summer holidays Calendar 2025

Following is a list of summer vacation dates for some of the Indian states:

Andhra Pradesh: April 27 - June 11

Arunachal Pradesh: June 16 - July 18

Assam (Nursery-VIII): June 16 - July 29

Assam (IX-XII): June 30 - July 28

Bihar: April 28 - June 30

Chhattisgarh: April 22 - June 15

Delhi: May 11 - June 30

Goa: May 1 - June 3

Gujarat: May 4 - June 7

Haryana: June 1 - June 30

Himachal Pradesh: June 1 - July 22

Jharkhand: May 5 - June 20

Karnataka: April 11 - May 28/29

Madhya Pradesh: May 1 - June 15

Maharashtra: April 18 - June 14

Tamil Nadu: April 23 - June 6 (for classes 6-9), April 22 - June (for classes 1-5)

Telangana: April 27 - June 11

State-Specific Details

Delhi: Schools offer summer vacations for 45-51 days.

Karnataka: Summer vacation begins from the second week of May and continues up to June 30.

Tamil Nadu: Summer holidays have been decided after the annual exam schedule.

Uttar Pradesh: Summer break extended from May 20 to June 15 in 2024.

Summer holidays will provide students with an opportunity to relax, unwind, and follow their passion outside of school.

