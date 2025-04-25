It's time to teach Pakistan a lesson: Former J&K Dy CM on Pahalgam terror attack

Jammu, April 25 (IANS) Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Deputy Chief Minister, Nirmal Singh on Friday reacted to the Pahalgam terror attack and said that it is "high time we teach Pakistan a lesson" and expressed confidence in India's top leadership in handling the situation.

Speaking with IANS, BJP leader Nirmal Singh said, "It's just the beginning. The people coming here and killing innocent people and spreading terrorism are the ones we need to address. We must deal with those hiding in the forests. Like we conducted surgical strikes in the past, this is just the beginning. Let’s wait and see what actions will be taken in the coming days."

He also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stern message to terrorists during a speech in Bihar, where the PM vowed that India would "identify, trace, and punish" every terrorist and their supporters, pursuing them to the "ends of the Earth."

Nirmal Singh said, "Preparations to eradicate terrorism are underway in several areas. A comprehensive operation is in progress. The police forces will certainly show results."

He also addressed India's recent actions against Pakistan, which included the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the Integrated Check Post at the Attari border, and the reduction of diplomatic presence in each other’s High Commissions.

In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to all Indian-owned and Indian-operated airlines.

Singh remarked, "What will they do now? Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the suspension of water from other parts of the country like Punjab will cause significant consequences for them, including famine. This is just the beginning, and it is the right time for such measures."

He further emphasised that the matter should be left to the experts and India's leadership.

"When the surgical strikes took place, did you know beforehand? Today, 140 crore people of India are united to fight terrorism. The whole world is with us. Let’s trust the central government. The way all political parties came together in the All Party Meeting shows that they will do what is right for the country," he said.

Nirmal Singh also commented on the visit of Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar, where he reviewed the security situation in the region.

Singh said, "The way PM Modi returned from Saudi Arabia was crucial for India, and the visit by Amit Shah to Pahalgam on the same day was significant."

"The Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy are all doing their part. It was important for the Army Chief to visit J&K to review the situation. It’s time to teach Pakistan a lesson. The world stands with us, except for a few countries. We must trust our top leadership," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.