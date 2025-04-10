April 12, 13, 14: 3-Day School Holidays in Telangana

The Telangana state government has announced a series of school holidays, creating happiness among the children in the state. The holidays are accompanied by a three-day break starting from April 12-14 and then a summer holiday from April 24, lasting 46 days. The extended break is a welcome decision for the students, who have been toiling hard for the entire academic year.

April promises to be a month of holidays and celebrations for students in Telangana. Apart from the three-day holiday on April 12-14, covering the second Saturday, Sunday, and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, there are other significant holidays in April. These are Mahavir Jayanti on April 10, Good Friday on April 18, and Easter Sunday on April 20. These holidays will offer students the opportunity to wind down and recharge their batteries before the start of summer vacation.

The summer vacation and holidays will give students a well-deserved break from their school routine. The long break will provide them with sufficient time to relax, follow their hobbies, and recharge their batteries before the new school session starts. Students will get a chance to spend quality time with their friends and families, participate in extracurricular activities, and discover new hobbies.

The summer vacation and holidays are a welcome step by the state government, providing students with an opportunity to take a break from their studies and concentrate on other areas of their lives. The long break will also provide parents with an opportunity to spend quality time with their children and make memories that will last a lifetime. With the summer holidays stretching over 46 days, the students will get sufficient time to relax and return fresh to the new session.

