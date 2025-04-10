South Korea: Constitutional Court rejects justice minister's impeachment over martial law involvement

Seoul, April 10 (IANS) The South Korean Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected the impeachment of Justice Minister Park Sung-jae over his alleged involvement in former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid in December.

The court's ruling immediately reinstated Park nearly four months after he was impeached by the National Assembly on charges of aiding and abetting Yoon before and after his surprise declaration of martial law on December 3.

"There is no evidence or objective material to back allegations that he aided the President's declaration of martial law by implied or tacit agreement," the court said while delivering its unanimous verdict.

Park was accused of not opposing the former President during a Cabinet meeting held immediately before his martial law announcement.

He was also alleged to have planned the government's response at a presidential safe house following the Parliament's reversal of the decree and prepared a detention facility for lawmakers while the order was in force, Yonhap news agency reported.

"Simply because he held a meeting at the presidential safe house after the martial law was lifted, the defendant cannot be said to have been involved in an act of insurrection through discussions on legal follow-up measures for the act of insurrection or a consideration of response measures," the court said.

Park had denied the charges, saying he actively sought to dissuade Yoon from declaring martial law and did not discuss follow-up measures during the gathering at the presidential safe house.

Meanwhile, the South Korean government has designated June 3 as the date of the next presidential election following the ouster of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled to leave the presidential residence on Friday at the earliest to return to his private residence in southern Seoul, officials said on Thursday, following his removal from office last week.

"Yoon's departure from the presidential residence is expected within this week," said an official at the presidential office, adding it will be between Friday and Sunday.

The Presidential Security Service (PSS) has reportedly completed organising a private residence security team of about 40 people for Yoon. Under the current law, Yoon can receive protection from the PSS for up to 10 years.

Yoon's private residence is located at the Acrovista apartment complex in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, and he previously stayed there for six months, even after his presidential inauguration in May 2022.

Yoon and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, are reportedly considering moving to another private residence in the capital area later because they own as many as 11 pet dogs and cats, and the presence of security guards may cause some inconveniences for neighbours.

