Jaat Movie: Sunny Deol's Film Slapped with Over 2 Minute Cuts by CBFC

This weekend will be a feast for movie fans, as multiple films across genres are there for them to choose from. Pick the one they want to watch. Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi cinemas are leading the way with numerous releases, including Sunny Deol's Jaat. Fans have been waiting for the film since the trailer was released, and now that it's finally here, they are flocking to see it.

Sunny Deol enjoys immense popularity, particularly in North India. Even though Jaat opened up to favorable reviews, the word of mouth later had changed, and it became middling by the time most critics were done sharing their takes on the film. This might have an effect on its collections over the weekend.

But for now, the movie will take a strong opening day, and it will be one of the best openings in Sunny Deol's career. According to early estimates, Jaat will collect more than Rs. 8 crore on its opening day, and its collection will be on the upward side in the coming few days.

However, an intriguing detail about the film surfaced online, revealing its censor cuts. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has issued cuts totaling over 2 minutes in length, and while some of them were expletives, other cuts, like replacing the word "central" with "local," seemed unnecessary.

Filmmakers nationwide have expressed their dissatisfaction with the CBFC for imposing unnecessary cuts. The censor board in India refused to release "Santosh," Britain's official entry for the Oscars next year. Even for Akshay Kumar's upcoming Kesari Chapter 2, the CBFC has issued an "A" certificate.