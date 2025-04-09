Bengaluru: Vidhana Soudha to Offer Guided Tours for Tourists on Public Holidays

BENGALURU: Following the model of guided tours at Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament building in New Delhi, the Karnataka government has decided to open Vidhana Soudha for tours to both domestic and international visitors. The move aims to boost tourism in Bengaluru.

Organized by the tourism department, the tours will be available on public holidays from 8 am to 6 pm, with a small gate fee. The government hopes that these guided tours will help people learn about the history, heritage, and significance of the iconic building. Vidhana Soudha, located on Ambedkar Veedhi, is a popular spot for photos, with thousands of people visiting the area to take pictures of the landmark.

The government recently installed a permanent lighting system at Vidhana Soudha to enhance its visibility at night. The tourism department has been tasked with organizing the tours, and a designated officer will lead groups of 30 visitors, explaining the building’s history and importance.

To ensure safety, visitors will be required to show their identity cards and follow the security protocol. Additionally, the government will create an online platform for booking tickets and managing the tours. The new initiative is expected to attract more tourists to Bengaluru.