Texas Woman and Nellore Boy’s Insta Romance: A Love Story Born Online

It is said that you find love in ways you never expect. This is true for Jaclyn Forero, a content creator and photographer, who found love over 14,000 km from her homeland in Texas, US, when she was lost in despair.

This is the story of how Jaclyn connected with Chandan, a native of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, just with a simple ‘Hi’ on Instagram.

Having lost everything to a wildfire in Texas and separated from her husband, Jaclyn had nothing to lose when she met Chandan.

Sharing their love story on YouTube and Instagram, Jaclyn revealed that she texted Chandan first, impressed that he was a passionate Christian man who shared some of her biggest passions: Music, Art and Photography.

Nine years younger and almost 14,800 km away from her, yet Jaclyn took that leap in faith. Even before she met Chandan, she knew she was going to marry him. After all, he was everything that she wanted in a man: “Caring, sensitive, sweet, humble, wise, honest, gorgeous, artistic, spiritual, selfless, funny, deeply romantic and so much more.”

They spoke to each other online for eight months before actually meeting in person. After winning her mother’s approval, she flew to India ‘for the trip of a lifetime’.

Jaclyn acknowledged that her story garnered mixed reactions from people, with some being judgmental, and a few rude, but some others were supportive and positive.

Jaclyn wrote on an Instagram post: “God has been miraculously opening doors and providing for us each step of the way because He’ll see us through.”

When she prayed to God to help her overcome loneliness, Chandan was the answer.