Israel's military strikes threaten Syria's fragile political transition: UN official

United Nations, April 11 (IANS) Israel's continued military strikes are threatening Syria's fragile political transition and undermining its efforts toward peace and stability, a senior UN official warned.

Briefing a Security Council meeting on Thursday, Khaled Khiari, assistant secretary-general for political and peacebuilding affairs, said that hundreds of reported Israeli airstrikes have taken place across Syria since the fall of the Assad government in December 2024, namely in the southwest, the coast, the northeast, Damascus, Hama, and Homs, Xinhua news agency reported.

On April 3, there were reports that Israel carried out multiple airstrikes in Syria, including in Damascus, the Hama military airport, and a military airport in Homs, marking one of the most extensive escalations in recent months. Simultaneous attacks in Daraa reportedly resulted in nine civilian casualties.

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) has publicly confirmed it has built multiple positions in the area of separation on the Golan Heights, while Israeli officials have also spoken about the country's intentions to stay in Syria "for the foreseeable future," Khiari said. "Such facts on the ground are not easily reversed. They do threaten Syria's fragile political transition."

"Syria's opportunity to stabilise after 14 years of conflict must be supported and protected, for Syrians and for Israelis," he stressed. "This is the only way regional peace and security can be realised."

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, under-secretary-general for peacekeeping, also told the Security Council that the IDF currently occupies 12 positions that they established on the Bravo side, located east of the area of separation, and continues to construct counter-mobility obstacles along the ceasefire line, and have flown, on several occasions, aircraft across the ceasefire line and helicopters into the area of separation.

Lacroix emphasised it remains critical that all parties uphold their obligations under the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, including by ending all unauthorised presence in the areas of separation and limitation, as well as refraining from any action that would undermine the ceasefire and stability on the Golan.

Khiari highlighted the importance of the council's commitment to Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity and called on all parties to refrain from any action or interference that may further destabilise the country.

"Syria is at a crossroads and deserves a chance to continue to work towards an inclusive political transition, where the Syrian people can overcome the conflict, revive their economy, realise their legitimate aspirations, and contribute to regional stability," he said.

