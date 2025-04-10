AP Inter Results 2025: Date, Time, and Key Details for 1st & 2nd Year Intermediate Students

According to media reports, the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) are expected to announce the AP Inter Result 2025 on or after April 12 and on or before April 15. Though the date and time of the result announcement have not been officially released, students can anticipate viewing their results on BIEAP's official website, resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

How to Check AP Inter Result 2025

To verify the BIEAP inter result 2025, students can use the following steps:

Go to the official websites of BIEAP: bieap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in.

Click on the result link.

Enter the login details, such as the application number and date of birth.

The BIEAP inter scorecard 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen for download.

Save the scorecard PDF and get a hard copy for future use.

Downloading the BIEAP Inter Scorecard 2025 PDF

Stay Updated

