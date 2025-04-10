AP SSC Result 2025: Date, Time and How to check!

The Andhra Pradesh SSC exam for the year 2024-25 was held in March 2025 under the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP). The exam was to be held from March 17 to March 31, 2025, and students are now waiting with bated breath for the AP SSC Result 2025, which is likely to be announced around April 22, 2025, give or take a few days.

Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The 10th board exam was held for a total of 600 marks, consisting of six subjects, each worth 100 marks. The pattern of the exam was 20 marks for internals and 80 marks for the theory section, totaling 100 marks for each subject. Students must obtain more than 35% in all subjects to pass.

How to Check AP SSC Result 2025

How to verify the AP SSC Result 2025:

Go to the BSEAP official site at bse.ap.gov.in.

Find out the 10th class link for the 2025 results of the AP SSC.

Hit the link and open up your results based on your credentials, such as login, roll code, and roll number.

Put in all your details and wait for the result to appear on the next page.

Make sure all personal information and academic details are correct before downloading.

Supplementary BSEAP Results

The supplementary BSEAP results for 2025 will likely be declared in June 2025. Those students who wrote the supplementary examinations can find out their results on the official BSEAP website.

Stay Updated

For the latest news on the AP SSC Result 2025, including the date and time of declaration, keep following this article. We will update you with all the information as soon as the results are announced.

