Aadesh Chaudhary shares his show ‘The H Files’ will present health facts with a detective twist

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Aadesh Chaudhary is all set to bring something fresh to the small screen with his upcoming show ‘The H Files.’

The show aims to present health-related facts through an engaging detective-style narrative — a concept rarely explored in Indian television. Set to premiere on Bottoms Up Studios' YouTube channel, the show explores intriguing health-related mysteries through a captivating investigative format unlike anything seen before.

Speaking about the show, Aadesh shared, “In today’s time, maintaining good health has become crucial, and the concept of The H Files sounded very interesting. There’s a lot of misinformation on the internet, so my friend and producer Kunal (Garud)—who also owns Clink Communication and Bottoms Up Studios—and I came up with this idea to present it through The H Files, blending acting with meaningful information.”

Talking about his role in this health-focused show, the actor revealed that he is playing a detective who investigates different cases and shares that knowledge with people. “Nobody has ever presented health-related facts in a detective style before—so The H Files will be an unexpected and exciting watch.”

The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actor added, “Anything shown creatively, people enjoy. Audiences will love this. They need to be aware of their health and the things they’re missing. This won’t be your typical detective show. Today, people want both entertainment and useful information,” Aadesh says. “The H Files is my way of mixing both—fun and facts. It’s like a mystery show where the real villain is lack of awareness, and the hero is health. So, get ready to uncover the truth.”

On a related note, “The H Files” is produced by Kunal Garud and co-produced by Dalljiet Kaur. New episodes will be released every Tuesday and Thursday, with the first episode premiering on April 10.

Speaking of Aadesh Chaudhary, he is well known for his performances in popular shows such as “Sasural Simar Ka,” “Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai,” and “Laal Ishq.”

