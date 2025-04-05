Dev Joshi shares how ‘Baalveer’ changed his life

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Actor Dev Joshi, who essays the titular role in the hit television show ‘Baalveer’, has said that the show changed his life completely, and put him on a different trajectory as an acto

The show, which started its broadcast in 2012, has been a symbol of courage, truth, and resilience, inspiring generations of young viewers. As the 5th season of the show is just around the corner, Dev Joshi looked back on the unforgettable journey that shaped his career as well as his life.

He told, “‘Baalveer’ has been an integral part of my life since we began shooting in 2012. As I prepare for the release of Season 5, I’m filled with nostalgia and gratitude. This show has given me countless special moments, and I cherish every day I’ve spent playing this iconic character. One particular moment that stands out was in 2019 when I received the President’s Award for my achievements in arts and culture”.

He further mentioned, “‘Baalveer’ played a significant role in this recognition, as it’s a character that has resonated with audiences worldwide, spreading positivity and truthfulness. I’m truly humbled and grateful that Baalveer has been such a vital part of my life’s journey”.

A few years ago, Dev Joshi became one of the 7 people who will fly to the moon in a SpaceX flight.

The actor was selected from one million applicants from 249 countries for the first civilian mission to the moon bankrolled by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who bought every seat for the lunar expedition.

With an ever-evolving storyline, Baalveer has continuously pushed boundaries in fantasy storytelling, action-packed sequences, and visual effects. Now, as the series heads towards its most intense season yet, fans are in for an epic showdown.

The show also stars Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi, and Adaa Khan as the formidable Aageel, the new season of the show promises thrilling action, fantasy, and a battle of destiny.

‘Baalveer 5’ is set to stream on April 7 on Sony LIV.

