Anchor Pradeep Machiraju Reacts to Rumors About Marrying an MLA

Popular Tollywood anchor-turned-actor Pradeep Machiraju has captivated audiences with his small-screen charm and is now making strides in the film industry. After delivering impressive supporting performances, he is all set to take on a lead role in the upcoming movie "Akkada Ammayi... Ikkada Abbayi", directed by Nithin-Bharath.

As part of the film's promotional activities, the makers recently released the official trailer, and Pradeep has been actively engaging with the media. During one such interview, he addressed various topics, including his career journey and the ongoing speculation about his wedding.

"Marriage Will Happen at the Right Time" – Pradeep

Reacting to the persistent rumors about his marriage, Pradeep clarified that he has no immediate wedding plans. He stated, "I haven't planned my wedding yet. My focus is on achieving my personal and professional goals. Since certain things are taking time, marriage is also being delayed. But I believe everything will happen at the right time."

Addressing the buzz about his alleged marriage to a politician, Pradeep laughed it off, saying, "I've come across these rumors too! Previously, they said I was marrying someone from a real estate background. Now, it's a politician. Maybe next time, they'll say I'm marrying a cricketer! These are all baseless speculations."

With "Akkada Ammayi... Ikkada Abbayi" set for release on April 11, fans are eagerly waiting to watch Pradeep Machiraju in his first lead role, marking a significant milestone in his acting career.