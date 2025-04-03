HCU Controversy: Supreme Court Fires at Revanth Reddy Govt, Orders to Stop Activities

The Supreme Court's latest ruling halts the Telangana forestry department's ongoing tree felling and land destruction.

Yesterday, when the honorable Telangana High Court had ordered the stoppage of JCBs from cutting down trees and destroying the 400-acre Kanche Gachibowli land, the destruction continued even after the ruling was made. Footage and clips of the same went viral on social media.

The Chief Secretary of Telangana State faced criticism from the Supreme Court for persisting with the evacuation process despite the High Court's orders. "How can you take law into your own hands and act?" the Apex court asked the Chief Secretary.

The Supreme Court ruled that no more land should be cut or destroyed, as it has stayed proceedings. This comes as a result of the Telangana High Court Registrar submitting an inquiry report about the happenings to the honorable court.

With this, one can consider that the Telangana forest ministry and the government would pause the activities that are happening and won't decree the Apex court orders.