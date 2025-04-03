Hamilton '100 per cent confident' that Ferrari 'can fix any of the problems'

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) After facing disqualification in the Chinese Grand Prix for technical infringements, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has expressed confidence in the team's abilities to overcome any challenges in the season ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Ferrari faced double disqualification from the Chinese Grand Prix after Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc finished fifth and sixth in Shanghai. However, the British driver won his first race at Ferrari with a top finish in the Sprint race.

“I was at the factory during the week and was really impressed with how the team digested and worked through the analysis and figured out ways of working better moving forward – better processes and just making sure that, hopefully, that doesn’t happen again,” Hamilton said.

“I’m 100% confident we can fix any of the problems that we have. We have absolutely all we need within this team. I’ve really spent this past couple of months trying to observe the way the team operates.

“It’s different to what I’ve experienced. Every team is different – Mclaren was different, Mercedes is different to McLaren and here again," he added.

Hamilton went on to reflect on his first win with the new outfit and said he was not disappointed with the disqualification.

“So just observing and seeing where I can contribute and what I can bring to the table. There are areas that we need to elevate, for sure, but I think Fred (Vasseur) has got a great approach," he said.

“Again, I didn’t expect to come straight into the season and win Race 1. The Sprint race was a real bonus, to be honest. It was the first time I’d actually done a long run on any of the tyres and then in the race, it was the first time I’d driven on the C2 tyre.

“I didn’t feel too bummed or anything from the disqualification. Those are the times you learn the most as a team and I was really impressed. It was really interesting to see how the team dealt with it, and they were just really constructive and everyone remained positive, so we just move on," Hamilton added.

