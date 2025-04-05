AI crucial, but need to be cautious: MP CM

Bhopal/New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Saturday that AI is crucial, but at the same time, we also need to be cautious about the new technology.

“At present, AI has become a crucial subject. But it is important to understand both positive and negative impacts also. We need to be cautious,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the seminar titled ‘Social Implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ at the India Habitat Center in New Delhi.

The event was organised by Deendayal Upadhyay Sodh Sansthan, New Delhi, to discuss the crucial subject, which has emerged as a transformative force across various industries.

Mohan Yadav, who was the chief guest of the programme, said that, at present, AI has become an important subject which requires a detailed discussion on its positive and negative impacts on society.

“During the seminar, a detailed discussion was also held in the presence of experts,” said the Chief Minister.

He further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre is providing opportunities to learn about new scientific developments in the country and utilise them for making a better governance system.

“I took this opportunity to become a part of the discussion on this crucial subject organised by Deendayal Upadhyay Sodh Sansthan,” he added.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Jitin Prasada and former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Secretary, Vijay Kumar, who is now one of the members of NITI Aayog, also joined the discussion on the implementation of AI in India.

India has witnessed a substantial surge in AI startups across the country, particularly in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. These startups are focusing on developing innovative and productive AI solutions for companies in areas such as education, agriculture, and healthcare.

However, the excess of AI also raises crucial questions about ethics, accountability, and the need for regulations to ensure responsible AI development and deployment.

