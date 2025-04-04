Samaya Reddy, Prithvi Amber's Dear Uma Releasing on April 18

Audiences today are increasingly gravitating towards films that break the mold, embracing unique content and fresh narratives over conventional formats. Riding this wave of change, Dear Uma arrives as a refreshing and emotionally rich love story that promises to leave a lasting impact.

At the heart of this film is Sumaya Reddy, a dynamic Telugu talent who not only plays the lead role but also wears multiple hats as the writer and producer. Backed by her own banner, Suma Chitra Arts, Dear Uma is set to hit the big screen, driven by a passion for authentic storytelling. The production team includes Nagesh as the line producer and Nithin Reddy as the executive producer.

Starring alongside Sumaya is Prithvi Amber in a significant role. The film is helmed by Sai Rajesh Mahadev, who also crafted the screenplay and dialogues, ensuring a cohesive and compelling narrative. Visual storytelling is brought to life by celebrated cinematographer Raj Thota, while acclaimed music director Radhan weaves his signature musical magic into the film’s soul-stirring score.

The promotional content — from posters and teasers to songs and glimpses — has already generated substantial buzz, hinting at a heartwarming cinematic experience. As anticipation builds, the makers have officially announced the release date, inviting audiences to witness this heartfelt journey on April 18th.

Beyond its core love story, Dear Uma also carries a deeper, meaningful message, making it more than just a romantic tale. With high technical finesse and universal emotional appeal, the film is crafted to resonate with fans of romance, family drama, and even action.

The ensemble cast adds further depth to the narrative, featuring talented artists like Kamal Kamaraju, Sapthagiri, Ajay Ghosh, Aamani, Rajeev Kanakala, Prithviraj, Roopa Lakshmi, and others.

Get ready to experience the magic of Dear Uma — an emotional, feel-good journey that promises to touch hearts and stir souls, in theatres from April 18th.