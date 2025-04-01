Court - State vs A Nobody OTT Release Date, Time and Platform Details Here

Telugu cinema’s latest legal drama, Court - State vs A Nobody, is all set to make its digital debut. Presented by acclaimed actor-producer Nani, the film, which earned critical appreciation for its compelling narrative, is directed by debutant Ram Jagadeesh. After hitting theaters on March 14, the movie is now gearing up for its streaming release. According to reports, Court - State vs A Nobody will be available on Netflix from April 11, 2025.

Plot Synopsis

Set against the backdrop of Visakhapatnam, the story revolves around Mettu Chandrashekar (played by Harsh Roshan), a 19-year-old struggling to support his family through various odd jobs. His life takes an unexpected turn when he befriends Jabilli (Sridevi Appala), a 17-year-old from an influential family. What begins as an innocent friendship soon becomes the center of controversy when Jabilli’s uncle, Mangapathi (Sivaji), sees their bond as a threat to his family's reputation. Using his power and influence, Mangapathi falsely implicates Chandrashekar under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, triggering a gripping legal battle.

Critical Acclaim, Positive Reviews

The film has been lauded for its poignant storytelling and thought-provoking themes. The Times of India awarded it 3.5 out of 5 stars, praising its ability to seamlessly blend a touching teenage friendship with an intense courtroom drama. The review highlighted, “One of the finest Telugu films in recent times, Court is a masterclass in storytelling. More than just a legal drama, it delves deep into human emotions, societal prejudices, and the relentless pursuit of justice. A must-watch.”

As anticipation builds for its digital release, fans eager to experience this hard-hitting drama can mark their calendars for April 11, when Court - State vs A Nobody begins streaming on Netflix.

Cast and Crew

Headlined by Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Harsh Roshan, Sridevi Apalla, Sivaji, P. Sai Kumar, Harsha Vardhan, Rohini, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Surabhi Prabhavathi, Rajasekhar Aningi, Gopinath, and Srihari. Produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under Wall Poster Cinema, the film’s musical score is composed by Vijai Bulganin, with cinematography handled by Dinesh Purushothaman and editing by Karthika Srinivas.