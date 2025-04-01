Class 10, 12 Get CBSE New Syllabus for 2025-2026: Details Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the updated syllabus for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025-26. The new syllabus, available on the official CBSE website, aims to improve learning outcomes and provide students with better opportunities to develop academic skills. The updated guidelines focus on conceptual learning, competency-based questions, and skill education to enhance overall student performance.

One of the major changes in the 2025-26 syllabus is the introduction of a revised procedure for the Class 10 board exams. For the first time, CBSE will conduct the Class 10 exams twice a year – in February and April. This change gives students more flexibility and an extra opportunity to improve their scores. The new approach emphasizes the application of knowledge through competency-based questions, moving away from rote memorization.

Additionally, the revaluation process has been reformed to ensure greater transparency and fairness in assessment. CBSE is also introducing On-Screen Marking (OSM) and a new re-evaluation system this year to further enhance the evaluation process.

The new syllabus for Class 12 includes several skill electives in areas like Hospitality and Tourism, Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial Technology, Finance, Business, Retail, and Insurance. Additionally, Applied Mathematics has been added as a new elective subject in Group A for Class 12 students. These skill electives are designed to equip students with practical skills that will help them in their future careers.

The CBSE has also made changes to the grading system for Class 10. The syllabus will follow a 9-point grading system, with the board exams conducted for a total of 80 marks. An additional 20 marks will be allocated for internal assessments in compulsory subjects. To pass the CBSE 2025 exams, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in total across each subject.

For Class 12, the board exams will be held once a year, starting from February 17, 2026, with around 20 lakh students expected to appear. In a new move, CBSE will allow basic, non-programmable calculators for Class 12 accountancy students in the 2025-26 academic session.

Apart from the academic and assessment changes, the CBSE is focusing on improving teaching methodologies in schools. The board has instructed schools to follow the new syllabus, integrating experiential learning, competency-based assessments, and interdisciplinary approaches. Schools are encouraged to implement flexible teaching methods that cater to different learning needs, as suggested in the National Curriculum Framework-2023. This includes using project-based learning, inquiry-driven approaches, and technology-enabled education to make learning more engaging and meaningful.

In summary, the CBSE 2025-26 syllabus brings several reforms aimed at improving student learning, assessment, and skills development. These changes will provide students with more flexibility, better evaluation methods, and new opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills in both academic and practical areas. Schools are advised to align their teaching practices with these new guidelines to ensure that students are ready for the future.