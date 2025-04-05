Stop agitation for making Marathi mandatory in nationalised banks: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday asked the party members to stop agitation for now after it started aggressively pushing the Marathi identity agenda ahead of civic polls in the state, including in banks and other big corporations like Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur.

His letter to party members comes a day after the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned attempts by some people to take the law into their own hands while demanding the use of Marathi will not be tolerated.

“I congratulate you for once again raising your voice strongly for the issue of Marathi in Maharashtra. I had asked you at the Gudi Padwa rally to see whether transactions are being done in Marathi in banks in Maharashtra, and if not, inform the administration of that bank about it. From the next day, you went to banks everywhere in Maharashtra and insisted on Marathi there, which was great; this not only sent the message that no one can take Marathi language and Marathi people for granted, but also showed the organisational strength of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which is present everywhere,” said the MNS chief.

He, however, put the ball in the state government’s court, saying that the government should make the banks and other establishments respect Marathi.

“The government has a major responsibility. They know the rules of the Reserve Bank, and it is now the government’s responsibility to implement those rules. The Chief Minister said that we will not let anyone take the law into their own hands. We do not want that either, but if you are the protector of the law, then isn’t it your job to implement the rules of the Reserve Bank? You should make banks and other establishments respect Marathi, then we will definitely not take the law into our own hands,” he said.

He further asked his worker: “Stop the agitation now, because we have created enough awareness on these issues and have shown a glimpse of what can happen if this does not happen. Now the Marathi people themselves should insist. If our Marathi people have backtracked on the issue of use of Marathi language in Maharashtra, then why should we do these agitations?”

Raj Thackeray’s call to his party members to stop the agitation also comes after various banking experts and unions had taken strong objection.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.