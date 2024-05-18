Exciting news for fans of Keerthy Suresh and Prabhas!

Keerthy Suresh is all set to lend her voice to the adorable character Bujji in Prabhas' highly anticipated film, "Kalki 2898 AD." This futuristic epic is generating buzz, and Keerthy’s involvement adds an extra layer of excitement.

In a recent update, it was revealed that Keerthy Suresh will dub for Bujji, making her character even more endearing and lively. This collaboration between the acclaimed actress and the superstar Prabhas is sure to set the screen on fire. Adding to the excitement, fans won't have to wait long for a sneak peek. The fourth episode of the promotional series "Skratch" is about to be unveiled, offering an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Kalki 2898 AD."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" is shaping up to be a visual extravaganza with a stellar cast and groundbreaking storytelling. With Keerthy Suresh’s charming voice breathing life into Bujji, anticipation for the film is skyrocketing. Stay tuned for the "Skratch" episode and get ready to be amazed by this sci-fi marvel!

Kalki's ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan who will be seen in prominent roles.