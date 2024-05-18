Shilpa Shinde wishes for a controversy-free 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': 'I am a person with no filters'

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) The winner of 'Bigg Boss 11', Shilpa Shinde, who is now a part of the upcoming show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14', shared that she is hoping to do something different, praying for no controversies, and aiming to be as real as possible on the show.

Shilpa, who has a huge fan base because of her role in the sitcom 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain', said: "I am very excited for the show. I have seen the season when Divyanka Tripathi was a contestant. She stunned everyone with her performance, and though she may not be the winner, the season is known by her name."

"I am hoping to do something different this season. Only praying, no controversy should happen. I am a very real person who doesn't have filters. So I will try to be as real as I am in the show," shared Shilpa.

Talking about her preparations for the show, she said: "I am eating properly and taking good sleep because you never know if we will get good food and time to sleep there. Also, I believe if you are mentally strong, you can do any stunt. So I am making myself mentally stronger."

Shilpa further shared that she is scared of everyone, but Krishna Shroff's fitness really scares me.

"She is a good competitor. More than the stunts, I am scared of the contestants," added Shilpa.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’, which is hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is being shot in Romania this year.

Apart from Shilpa, other contestants include Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Krishna Shroff, Gashmeer Mahajani, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, Karan Veer Mehra, Aashish Mehrotra, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Niyati Fatnani, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

It will air soon on Colors.

