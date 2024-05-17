Priyanka's Strawberry Days selfie: Hubby Nick Wowed!

Priyanka's recent post witnessed her husband and singer, Nick Jonas go 'Wow'. Priyanka Chopra has always shared glimpses of her personal life on social media creating an intimate relationship with her fans. Recently, we saw her posting a story on her annoyance with the amount of her daughter's toys that are scattered all across the house.

PC is no stranger to beauty, a former beauty pageant winner says a lot about the model and actress. She recently shared a selfie on Instagram, which brought in a lot of comments appreciating her gorgeous looks. The post also drew in a comment from her husband and singer, Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas, recently on social media, posted an appreciation post on Mother's Day. The singer expressed his gratitude towards his wife, mother, and mother-in-law. He stated that he finds his wife inspirational in every way

Priyanka on the work front will star in an American action-comedy, 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba, John Cena, and many more.