Indian women leave for FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 matches in Europe

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team embarked on their journey from Kempegowda International Airport on Friday morning, bound for Brussels via London, marking the beginning of their participation in the European segment of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24.

This leg of the league will unfold in Belgium and England, with Antwerp hosting the matches from May 22 to 26, and London taking over from June 1 to 9.

Salima Tete will lead the Indian team, with midfielder Navneet Kaur serving as her deputy.

During this phase, India will face Argentina, Belgium, Great Britain, and Germany twice each. Currently, the team occupies the sixth spot on the FIH Pro League 2023-24 points table, having amassed eight points from as many as matches.

Preparations have been intense, with the team undergoing rigorous training sessions and engaging in a friendly six-match series against South Africa in SAI Bengaluru, which took place from May 3 to 11.

The initial three matches showcased India's dominance, clinching victories with scores of 1-0, 5-1, and 3-1 respectively. However, South Africa mounted a strong comeback, securing wins in the fourth 2-2 (2-4 SO) and fifth (1-1 (3-1 SO) matches.

In the series' last game, India emerged triumphant with a 4-3 victory in the shootout following a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation time.

"As the Captain of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, it's a great honour to lead our talented squad into the European leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League. We are determined to showcase our best performances and make our nation proud on the international stage. The recent series against South Africa has taught us valuable lessons, and we are eager to apply them as we face formidable opponents in Europe.

"With teamwork, dedication, and a fighting spirit, we aim to leave a mark in every match we play," said Salima before departing for the FIH Pro League 2023-24.

Navneet also echoed the same sentiments and said, "Being appointed as the Vice-Captain is both a privilege and a responsibility. Alongside our Captain, Salima Tete, I am committed to supporting and motivating our team members to give their all in every game.

"The recent series against South Africa showcased our resilience and determination, and we carry that momentum into the upcoming challenges in Europe. Together, we strive to achieve our collective goals and bring glory to Indian hockey.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.